Horrifying moment thugs attack stranger in the street and rob him

Shocking footage shows a man being attacked and robbed, minutes after being followed by two drunk thugs. The young man had reportedly been enjoying a night out on Canal Street, in Manchester, when he was verbally abused by Ryan Partington.

As he walked home alone, after being separated from friends, he became aware Partington, 29, was following him.

According to the Manchester Evening News, after crossing the road to avoid him, he was followed again by Partington and another man, Zack Kelly, 24. They both launched an unprovoked attack on him and robbed him, before he managed to run away and call the police.

In the CCTV footage shared with the publication, the man can be seen walking past Minshull Street Crown Court in the early hours of the morning on September 7. He briefly stops and looks behind him before he continues walking quickly.

Within seconds, Partington, wearing a black baseball cap, can be seen running up to him. In the next shot, Partington walks alongside the man, who takes his jacket out of his bag and puts it on. Partington then grabs him round the waist and holds onto him, before letting him go.

The footage shows the man crossing the road onto a nearby side street. Partington then meets with Kelly, who stands on the corner of the road for a couple of minutes before they walk up to the road where the man had walked down.