How Gigi Hadid’s Family Feels About Her Relationship With Leonardo DiCaprio – IMDb

Gigi Hadid appears quite happy with Leonardo DiCaprio, and that’s all that matters to the Hadid family.

A source tells Et that “Bella and Yolanda think Leo is incredibly talented and are of course supportive of their relationship.” At the end of the day, what it all boils down to, “they just want Gigi to be happy, support her, and help her be a great mom.”

As for what Leo thinks about Gigi as the romance continues to blossom, the source tells Et that “Leo finds Gigi to be gorgeous, super down to earth, and smart. They both genuinely enjoy each other’s company and connect over a variety of things. Leo is enjoying getting to know Gigi better. They are both hoping to spend as much time as they can together.”

The insight comes just days after Leo and Gigi were spotted stepping out of Cipriani in New York City,