Huge explosion tears through Nottingham home





Reports have emerged this afternoon that emergency services are on site after a house explosion on a road in Nottingham. A man is understood to have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and nine other homes in the area have been evacuated, reports Nottinghamshire Live.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Commercial Road, Bulwell, just after midday. Local residents have been asked to avoid the area and are advised to keep their windows and doors closed. A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.02pm on Tuesday, November 22, emergency services were called to an explosion at an end terrace property on Commercial Road, Bulwell. “The explosion has severely damaged the front ground floor of the property. Four fire engines from Stockhill, Arnold and Eastwood, plus the Specialist Rescue Unit from Highfields, are in attendance. Other services, including Nottinghamshire Police, EMAS, and the gas and electric board are also on scene. A structural engineer is currently on route. “We are working with colleagues to establish the cause of the explosion.

“A man who was seriously injured in the incident, has since been taken to hospital via air ambulance. Nine nearby properties were evacuated. Please avoid the area for now, and keep doors and windows closed.” A witness to the aftermath, Melissa Davis, 28, is a sales assistant at Commercial Stores on Commercial Road. Sharing her experience, she said: “I didn’t hear anything but a girl ran in asking if I’d heard a bang. She was trying to call the fire service.

“I went out and saw all the smoke coming out of the property. It was crazy, it’s just unexpected. “And when you see an air ambulance that’s when you know someone’s injured. It’s just crazy.”

