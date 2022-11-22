Hyperkin is reviving the Xbox 360’s iconic controller for Xbox Series X/S and PC | Engadget

Gaming accessory maker Hyperkin is creating a licensed replica of the Xbox 360’s iconic gamepad (via ). Named “Xenon” – a reference to the console’s prerelease codename and IBM-made PowerPC processor – the controller brings back the nearly two-decade-old design while adding a few modern features, including a detachable USB-C cable and headphone jack. It also comes with Menu, View and Share buttons, making the controller fully compatible with the Xbox Series X/S. The new gamepad will also work with Windows 10 and 11 PCs, though it won’t include wireless support.
Hyperkin will offer the Xenon controller in white, black, pink and red colorways. No word on pricing or availability yet. This isn’t Hyperkin’s first foray into nostalgia bait. The company worked with original Xbox designer Seamus Blackley to create a new version of Microsoft’s . Judging from the renders Hyperkin shared, the controller may hew too closely to its original counterpart. For all its strengths, the Xbox 360 gamepad had a notoriously bad d-pad that was known for being mushy. Here’s hoping Hyperkin takes some creative license.
