“I think I should be fine” – Ruud dismisses concerns about LatAm exhibition series as season comes to an end

World No 3 Casper Ruud reached the final of the US Open in September and the ATP Finals last week, but the Norwegian struggled to in the stretch between the two big events, winning only two matches in four events (outside of the Laver Cup and Davis Cup).

Ruud admitted that he struggled with the long journey from the United States to Europe for the Davis Cup and Laver Cup and then to Asia for the fall swing before heading back to Europe for the ATP Finals in Turin.

Just breathe out and be a normal person for a couple of weeks before a new season awaits. Casper Ruud

Now, the Norwegian is headed to Latin America for a series of exhibitions against Rafael Nadal but the 23-year-old said he is not very concerned about the effects of adding more miles to his season.

“It’s something that I was honored to be invited to the Latin American tour with Rafa. I’m not going to say it’s going to be very demanding. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. Let’s see when I get back. I still will have many days to recover from the jet lag and whatever,” Ruud said after his loss to Novak Djokovic in Turin on Sunday.

“I guess we are more used to it than maybe other people, to travel around, fly a lot. The jet lag is luckily easier going there, but when you get back is where it sort of kills you. Luckily, I’ll be in good time to have some good practice days and relax a little bit before we head to Australia. But let’s see how the body reacts to it.

I found it difficult coming from the States to Europe, then I had Laver Cup, Davis Cup, then straight to Asia which I found very difficult. Hopefully I can have learned something from that trip.”

However, Ruud, who trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca several times through the season and at the end of the year, did admit that he was looking forward to some rest before the 2023 season kicks off.

“I think I’ll just be very happy in a way when this tournament is over and the Latin American tour is over because I can just breathe out and be a normal person for a couple of weeks before a new season awaits.

I think I should be fine. I sleep quite well at night, so I think it should be fine.”