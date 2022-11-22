Categories
US

Illinois State Police: 2 injured after car goes airborne, flips on I-55


ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo

Monday, November 21, 2022 8:51PM

CHICAGO (WLS) — Two people were injured in a three-car crash on I-55 on Chicago’s Southwest Side Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 8:48 a.m. on the Stevenson Expressway at Central Avenue.

Police said a speeding car hit another car, then went airborne and flipped numerous times before hitting a third vehicle head-on.

Traffic in the northbound lanes of I-55 was diverted off at Harlem Avenue for several hours. All lanes of I-55 had reopened by 2:22 p.m., ISP said.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

Police said two people were transported to the hospital with injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: