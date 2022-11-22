Illinois State Police: 2 injured after car goes airborne, flips on I-55

CHICAGO (WLS) — Two people were injured in a three-car crash on I-55 on Chicago’s Southwest Side Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 8:48 a.m. on the Stevenson Expressway at Central Avenue.

Police said a speeding car hit another car, then went airborne and flipped numerous times before hitting a third vehicle head-on.

Traffic in the northbound lanes of I-55 was diverted off at Harlem Avenue for several hours. All lanes of I-55 had reopened by 2:22 p.m., ISP said.

Police said two people were transported to the hospital with injuries. Further details were not immediately available.