I’m A Celebrity fans rage as Matt Hancock escapes another vote off

Tonight, the remaining I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants said goodbye to another campmate as they draw closer to the final on Sunday. Boy George was the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the ITV series, however, viewers were stunned that former Health Secretary Matt Hancock had survived another public vote.
Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrived at the camp and revealed that the public had voted for Boy George to leave.
The singer left the jungle tonight after polling the lowest amount of votes in the latest eviction, however, claimed he was ready to go.
Before he left, he hugged his fellow campmates thanked them for their time together and made his way up to Ant and Dec for his interview.
Touching on his time, George said: “I didn’t realise how tough it was gonna be. I have challenged all my control issues and where my head goes.
During his interview with Ant and Dec, Boy George was asked about the way he confidently speaks his mind, including when it came to confronting Matt.
He said: “I think when you have got cameras on you, the younger people are used to being watched but for me there were things where people didn’t speak up and there was bitching going on here and there. People weren’t saying things to people’s faces.
“Having Matt in there was really challenging for lots of reasons. I thought I’ve got to tell him what I said(to his face)
“But by the way, in there he is just a person, he mucked in. So I can’t judge him on that.
“When Sue was being sort of the matriarch. I told her she was like Attila the Hun, and she did laugh.
“Everyone was very kind, even people I didn’t get on with all the time. There is a lot of kindness in there.”
Asked who he wanted to win, George said: “Probably Mike, I think he has been the most stoic and done the most, but I think he is much wilder than he lets on.”
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs daily from 9pm on ITV.
