I’m A Celebrity fans rage as Matt Hancock escapes another vote off

Tonight, the remaining I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants said goodbye to another campmate as they draw closer to the final on Sunday. Boy George was the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the ITV series, however, viewers were stunned that former Health Secretary Matt Hancock had survived another public vote.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrived at the camp and revealed that the public had voted for Boy George to leave.

The singer left the jungle tonight after polling the lowest amount of votes in the latest eviction, however, claimed he was ready to go.

Before he left, he hugged his fellow campmates thanked them for their time together and made his way up to Ant and Dec for his interview.

Touching on his time, George said: “I didn’t realise how tough it was gonna be. I have challenged all my control issues and where my head goes.

