I’m A Celebrity fans ‘tune out’ over ‘annoying’ habit on Mike Tindall

@beeeeeee_x remarked: “I’ve got no f***in clue how the other celebs can listen to Boy George incessantly hum his way through the trials cos I’d be throwing hands immediately #ImACeleb.” (sic)

Elsewhere, the celebrities were able to enjoy the famous jungle bar, The Jungle Arms, where they indulged in food, drink and karaoke.

Lioness Jill Scott, former health secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Babatunde Aleshe were among the celebrities to try their hand at singing.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV.