I’m A Celebrity’s Mike Tindall at risk of exit as public turn on royal

Mike Tindall cemented himself as one of the bookies’ favourites early on in this year’s series but he may be at risk of leaving I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! next. The royal has seen a dip in popularity on social media in recent days according to data analysed by digital marketing agency Mediaworks.

From November 16 to November 22, Mike has seen the biggest drop in social media sentiment.

Mediaworks analysed a selection of tweets about each remaining celebrity to see how each campmate is being perceived by the public.

Babtunde Aleshe is also at risk of leaving the jungle with his sentiment score dropping below zero.

Meanwhile, Boy George has had an increase in positive sentiment after Monday’s elimination.

