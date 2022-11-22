I’m A Celebrity’s Mike Tindall at risk of exit as public turn on royal

Mike Tindall cemented himself as one of the bookies’ favourites early on in this year’s series but he may be at risk of leaving I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! next. The royal has seen a dip in popularity on social media in recent days according to data analysed by digital marketing agency Mediaworks.
From November 16 to November 22, Mike has seen the biggest drop in social media sentiment.
Mediaworks analysed a selection of tweets about each remaining celebrity to see how each campmate is being perceived by the public.
Babtunde Aleshe is also at risk of leaving the jungle with his sentiment score dropping below zero.
Meanwhile, Boy George has had an increase in positive sentiment after Monday’s elimination.
Read more: Ant and Dec mock Boy George and Mike Tindall in Bushtucker trial
The pop star found himself in the bottom two alongside with Sue Cleaver who was subsequently evicted.
In a surprising move, Matt Hancock sits above Jill Scott and Owen Warner.
The two beloved campmates have been in a two-horse race with the bookies over who will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.
After opening up on his battle with anxiety, Seann Walsh has seen the biggest increase in sentiment since Monday.
@sharlwalker agreed: “Mike has the personality of a wet sock why do people want him in the final i’m confused #ImACeleb.”
@sooz_view shared: “Unfortunately, Sue wasn’t very entertaining so it’s not surprising she’s been voted out.
“Think Mike Tindall should be next, again not very entertaining, think he’s being on his best behaviour, which is a shame as think he could be fun. #ImACeleb.”
However, @xjade_xo added: “Mike is everything I hoped he would be and more #ImACeleb.”
Source link