“In tennis you have to be an unbelievable loser” – Kyrgios on dealing with losses

Tennis is one of the sports in which athletes have to be used to losing every week and Nick Kyrgios is well aware of it.

It’s really rare for a tennis player not to lose for a month or longer as they play tournaments every week. Therefore, even if player reaches three consecutive finals, what can be considered as a good result, he will still record three losses.

And that’s something many players can’t deal with as the pressure of losing again is sometimes too big. However, the Australian no. 1 and one of the best players in 2022, Nick Kyrgios knows how mentally strong a tennis player needs to be in order to cope with constant losing. When asked about how he deals with losses in a recent interview with Julian Petroulas, he said:

“I like to just put it behind me, win or lose. I’m not someone who is gonna boast about my wins and then I don’t really weep losses too hard, it is what it is,” Kyrgios said. “I’m able to just put that behind and look to what’s coming next.”

“In tennis you have to be an unbelievable loser, you lose every week pretty much, unless you’re like one of the top guys like Novak or something.”