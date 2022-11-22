Investors’ home purchases drop 30% as price increases slow down

Home sales have dropped for nine straight months, driven by surging mortgage rates, and now investors are pulling back even more than traditional homebuyers.

Investor home purchases dropped just over 30% in the third quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. That’s the biggest drop in investor sales since the Great Recession over a decade ago, with the exception of a very brief stall in the first two months of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The drop in investor sales outpaced the drop in overall home purchases, which were down roughly 27% in the third quarter. The investor share in the overall market also fell to 17.5% of all sales from 18.2% a year ago. The share is still, however, slightly higher than the 15% share seen before the pandemic.

“It’s unlikely that investors will return to the market in a big way anytime soon. Home prices would need to fall significantly for that to happen,” said Sheharyar Bokhari, senior economist at Redfin. “This means that regular buyers who are still in the market are no longer facing fierce competition from hordes of cash-rich investors like they were last year.”

Non-investor homebuyers are facing much higher mortgage rates and a shortage of affordable homes for sale. Investors tend to use cash more often than traditional buyers, so they are not quite as influenced by mortgage rates. They are, however, influenced by home prices, which are weakening.