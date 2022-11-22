Iran prepares to expand uranium capacity after nuclear deal breakdown

Iran is expanding its uranium capacity at a second plant after its nuclear deal with major powers broke down, a United Nations (UN) watchdog has warned. Tehran is enriching its uranium to 60 percent at its Fordo site after having already done so at its above-ground pilot plant at Natanz for more than a year.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also revealed that Iran was planning to expand its enrichment capacity.

By pursuing a 60 percent enrichment rate, Iran is now just one step short of a weapons-grade of 90 percent.

Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said: “We had warned before that political pressure and resolutions would not make Iran change its approach.”

He added: “For this reason, we started enriching uranium at Fordow.”

JUST IN: Britain sends 129mph Sea King helicopters to Ukraine in sign of ‘unwavering’ support