Is Welcome to Chippendales on Netflix? (where to watch)

The interesting and captivating story about the real-life all-male strip group Chippendales is being adapted into a show! Welcome to Chippendales premieres Tuesday, Nov. 22. So will you be able to watch the series on Netflix?

The production stars Kumail Nanjiani and Annaleigh Ashford as Somen “Steve” Banerjee and Irene, respectively. The project also includes Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia, Annaleigh Ashford as Irene, Dan Stevens as Paul Snider, Juliette Lewis as Denise, Quentin Plair as Otis, Robin de Jesús as Ray Colon, among others.

The team behind the scenes includes Robert Siegel, who serves as co-creator on the project. Siegel executive produces the show with Nanjiani. Co-creator Jenni Konner, Dylan Sellers, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver, and Rajiv Joseph also executive produce. Mehar Sethi wrote the script, Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer, and Annie Wyman is a co-producer.

So will you be able to stream the series on Netflix? We’ve got the answer for you below!

Is Welcome to Chippendales on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Welcome to Chippendales will not be available to stream on Netflix. The show is a Hulu production, meaning the drama will run exclusively on the streamer.

The first two episodes will be released on Nov. 22, followed by one new episode weekly. The finale of the eight-episode season is set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. If you don’t have Hulu, then you can subscribe to the streaming service for $7.99/month with ads or $14.99/month with no ads.

The true-crime saga centers around Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who becomes the unlikely founder of Chippendales, Hulu shares. The first all-male dance troupe he creates turns into the world’s greatest striptease performance group. And Steve will let nothing stand in the way of his success.

Will you be watching the show even though it’s not on Netflix? Does it sound interesting to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Welcome to Chippendales is streaming Tuesday, Nov. 22 on Hulu.