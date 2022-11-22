iTWire – Improving visibility in a multi-cloud environment

GUEST OPINION: Cloud computing technologies have transformed the way in which IT infrastructures are designed and built, and the pace of adoption is showing no sign of slowing.

Spurred by a desire to achieve significant digital transformation goals, enterprises are turning to cloud-based resources and services to help improve everything from application performance and scalability to efficient supply chain operation and customer engagement.

Evidence of the massive wave of cloud adoption can be seen in the performance of the world’s three largest cloud platforms: AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. During the past quarter the trio generated combined revenues of US$40 billion. That equates to annual revenues of US$160 billion and represents a year-on-year growth rate of 35%.

Benefits and challenges

While there is no doubt cloud resources can deliver significant business benefits, increasing numbers of organisations are finding they also cause challenges.

Often these occur when multiple cloud platforms are in use and linked together as part of a broader IT infrastructure. IT managers find they are deluged with an increasing volume of data about system performance and any issues that might occur.

What’s needed to overcome this is improved visibility. IT managers need to have what’s known as ‘end-to-end observability’ to ensure their cloud deployments deliver the best possible uptimes and the highest possible performance.

Achieving this observability requires the combination of data from multiple sources across an IT infrastructure. Data types can include everything from metrics and logs to metadata streams and user behaviour analytics.

This large volume of data can then be analysed using so-called AIOps tools. These tools go well beyond traditional dashboards and alerts and provide actionable insights into what is happening within an organisation’s IT entire infrastructure.

Having such capabilities can significantly improve the function and reliability of even the most complex infrastructures. Performance can be constantly monitored and pre-emptive steps taken to ward off potential downtime or performance issues.

Data on the racetrack

A good example of where having observability of large volumes of data can help to improve performance is Formula 1 racing. Modern F1 cars are equipped with myriad sensors that constantly collect data on everything from engine and tyre performance to air flows, temperatures, and accelereration.

This array of sensors generates around three gigabytes of data per car during each lap and a total of three terabytes per race. All has to be captured and analysed in real time.

Attempting to conduct this analysis manually and without AIOps tools is unthinkable. With such large volumes of data involved, the task is well beyond the capabilities of humans alone.

The future of multi-cloud management

For this reason, the future of data and cloud environment management is all about automation. AI-powered tools need to be used to monitor everything from data ingestion to data movement and usage. This is particularly critical when multiple clouds are in use.

Taking this approach also allows organisations to obtain a level of actionable observability, security, and business analytics that previously has not been possible. They can make use of causational rather than correlational analytics which significantly enhances the insights that can be obtained.

To support this activity, organisations will increasingly shift to storing data with indexless ‘data lakes’ from which it can be queried as required. Any types of queries can be made with results being obtained much faster than has previously been possible.

Finally, organisations will also benefit from advances being made in scalable, continuous, and fully automatic data management. As well as reducing overall data storage costs, this will further reduce the workloads faced by IT teams.

The pace of multi-cloud adoption will continue to increase in coming years and having an appropriate management strategy in place will be critical. By achieving improved observability, IT teams will be well placed to ensure that all potential business benefits are realised.