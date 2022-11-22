I’ve lived in Orlando for over 10 years. Here’s my ultimate guide to exploring the city beyond just the theme parks.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



Orlando is a sprawling metropolitan city in Central Florida, an hour from the Atlantic Ocean and about two hours from the Gulf Coast. It’s best known for its world-famous theme parks and resorts like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, and draws as many as 70 million visitors annually.

Before I moved to Orlando from South Carolina more than a decade ago at age 20, I’d only visited twice, both times as a tourist, so my knowledge of the city was limited to the theme parks and nearby beaches. But after just a few months of working in town and mingling with other residents, I discovered an eccentric, buzzing local culture that rarely makes its way to the pages of visitors’ brochures.

When friends and family back home ask what I like most about living in Orlando, my answer is the city’s diversity. In this town, you’ll come across nearly every nationality, cuisine, and ideology you can imagine. Orlando has residents who hail from all over the world, and is also famously LGBTQ-celebratory, with annual festivities like Come Out With Pride and Gay Days Orlando. It’s a town designed, purposely, for everyone.

True to its century-old nickname, the City Beautiful offers many gorgeous attractions, from palm tree-lined streets and beautifully manicured city parks to downtown’s picturesque Lake Eola. But if you ask a local — and yes, by now, I consider myself one — the true charm of Orlando lies in its people.

The author at one of her favorite Orlando restaurants, Hall on the Yard.

Alison Datko





Residents often refer to Orlando as “a big small town.” Despite the seasonal influxes and departures of snowbirds and tourists, the city is home to a vibrant, year-round arts scene, rapidly burgeoning tech and foodie cultures, and more invigorating local attractions.

In the time I’ve lived here, I’ve been lucky enough to experience new cuisines at hundreds of interesting restaurants, forge friendships with artists and musicians, attend meetups with small-business owners and tech professionals, and cross nearly every musical act off my concert bucket list.

Whenever friends or family visit, I enjoy coming up with personalized recommendations for their stays. In a city so large, to me it feels like you can never run out of things to do.

From striking natural landscapes to award-winning eateries and much more, Orlando is filled with surprises for visitors to discover. Here’s my ultimate guide on the best things to do, places to eat, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Orlando vacation.