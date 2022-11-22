Jamie T brings his rough and ready charm to Ally Pally – REVIEW

Opening with Brand New Bass Guitar from his hugely popular debut album Panic Prevention, the riled up revellers roar as he spits ‘I spent all my money on this cracked out piece of shit called the bass guitar’.

Third song So Lonely Was the Ballad has a jittery charm that delights tonight’s crowd. During singalong hit Salvador, Jamie T acknowledged a fan holding his crutches aloft in the mosh pit, the moment capturing the chaos of the night. Half way through the set, recent single Old Style Raiders shows him at the pinnacle of his power at the palace tonight.

A landmark show for Jamie T, this has a real homecoming feel as he repeatedly references London in his lyrics throughout the set, as he proudly states “This is the city I grew up in. This is big boy s**t!’. Lurching into his hits, his breathless and frantic performance gives off a skittish nervous energy as he moves around the stage, tapping his foot manically throughout.

Wearing his Property of Wimbledon hat, referencing his upbringing in the London suburb, he flings flung it into the crowd before the final song. In a warm aside he urges fans to “Make sure everyone is looking after each other”. As he introduces bassist Chris he claims that his band mate has “Probably tattooed half of you!”.