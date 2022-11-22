Jay Leno pictured leaving hospital after suffering ‘serious burns’

Leno underwent surgery for burns to his face, hands and chest that his plastic surgeon, Dr Peter Grossman, categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe, during a news conference last Wednesday.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr Grossman confirmed in a statement.

He also explained that some of the facial wounds “are a little bit deeper and a little more concerning” because they showed signs of progressing to third-degree.

Ultimately the celebrity was discharged, as the hospital released a photo of Leno with visible burns to his jawline, neck and hands.

A statement from the Grossman Burn Center read: “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes.

“He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”