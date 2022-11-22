JoJo Siwa Says She Probably Won’t Talk To Candace Cameron Bure Again After Her Gay Marriage Comments

OK, brief recap: Back in July, JoJo posted a since-deleted TikTok calling Candace the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met. Candace apologized, family members got involved, and the whole thing just kind of died down.
Then, last week, Candace made comments regarding her role at the Great American Family Network — suggesting that, unlike the Hallmark Network, the channel would focus on highlighting “traditional marriage” instead of depicting gay marriage as well. People weren’t happy, and understandably so.
One of those people was JoJo, who called out Candace on Instagram and said that her comments were “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”
In an interview with People, JoJo said that her response to Candace was a result of “learning that I have a chance to use my voice, use my platform for something good and to change the world for the better.”
“I think that’s a really cool position to be in. I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody’s life, but it’s what I believe in. And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice.”
JoJo also said that she hadn’t spoken to Candace since her comments, and that “I don’t think we ever will again” — which is very reasonable!
“That’s what’s fucked up,” she added. “You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do.”
“But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s shitty.”
We’ll let you know if Candace decides to respond.
Source link