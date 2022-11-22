Judi Love’s son ended up in intensive care due to damp in family home

Long before Judi Love, 42, became a national television treasure, she was a hard-working single mother of two having to make sacrifices to make ends meet. She recalled how, much like the tragic story of Awaab Ishak, her son became seriously ill while they were staying in social housing.

Reflecting on the death of the two-year-old that has been covered across UK news over the last few weeks, Judi revealed her own close call in a similar situation.

The comedian, who is also a qualified social worker, recalled how she too had to fight her housing company due to a growing damp problem in her home.

In her OK magazine column, Judi shared that Awaab’s death hit a personal note for her.

She wrote: “Awaab’s death makes me so emotional because it takes me back to a time when I was living in social housing, fighting my housing company due to the damp that was taking over my home.

