Kate dons historic brooch for first time as Princess of Wales

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are hosting the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, at today’s (November 22) State Visit, and Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales are present to support the new monarch. After a string of engagements today, the Royal Family will host the head of state at a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.
The Princess opted for a striking top-to-toe purple outfit today as she met with the head of state, wearing a collared coatdress with a pleated skirt.
According to the Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, Kate’s purple coatdress was a bespoke creation by Alexander McQueen.
On her feet, Kate wore a pair of burgundy suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi. She also donned a purple hat with ribbon detailing at the back by Sean Barrett.
Kate’s hat today is very similar to the blue one she wore to the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey earlier this year.
READ MORE: King Charles moving from ‘family monarchy’ value prized by Queen
Twitter user @sapphireblues3 wrote: “The Princess of Wales today at the beginning of the South African state visit. She looks phenomenal”.
Another user, @ralandriela, wrote: “Princess of Wales looks so beautiful, she always nails diplomatic style, so reminiscent of the elegant Jackie O.”
And @pooja33719735 said: “The Princess of Wales, looking breathtakingly beautiful in plum today at the welcome ceremony to mark South Africa’s official State Visit!”
Kate will appear alongside Charles, Camilla and William at the Palace State Banquet later this evening, and royal watchers are hopeful the Princess will wear a tiara publicly for the first time in years.
Source link