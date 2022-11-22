Kate, Princess of Wales wears white dress and tiara for State Banquet





Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the state banquet being held in the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa’s honour. Kate, the Princess of Wales chose a beautiful white Jenny Packham gown with embellished shoulders and the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara for the occasion.

The Princess of Wales’ dress is the Elspeth Gown by Jenny Packham, and it is currently available online for £4,303.09. It features a boat neckline and long open sleeves, with beaded detail across the shoulders. It is fitted and made from a stretch cape. The back features a keyhole and it is from the designer’s bridal collection. As with previous dresses, Kate had this white Jenny Packham gown altered; the key hole back was closed up for a more demure look. In terms of accessories, Kate opted to rewear Alexander McQueen’s Butterfly Box Clutch, and Gianvito Rossi’s Rania 105 Embellished Pumps. For jewellery, the Princess chose Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara, often shortened to Lover’s Knot. Tonight is the ninth time Kate has worn it, cementing it position as her “favourite” – or at least most frequently donned tiara. READ MORE: Queen Camilla channels Queen Elizabeth in all blue

The tiara was commissioned for Queen Mary in 1913 from Britain’s House of Garrard. It consists of diamonds and a collection of 19 hanging pearls, all set in silver and gold. Later it was handed down to Queen Elizabeth who then gave it to her daughter-in-law, Princess Diana. It was through Diana that Lover’s Knot became one of the most recognisable pieces of jewellery belonging to the British royal family. Allegedly, the piece was so heavy that she used to get headaches after wearing it. Upon her divorce from Prince Charles, the tiara was returned to Queen Elizabeth. Kate didn’t wear the tiara for the first few years of her royal tenure. In December 2015 she wore it for the first time at the Diplomatic Reception, and since then it has become the Princess’ formal headwear of choice. DON’T MISS…

Cheapest method to cook without using an oven – ‘save 64%’ on energy [EXPERT]

Toblerone hot chocolate recipe – £3.75 cheaper than Costa Coffee [GUIDE]

Best hairstyle and colour women 40+ should have – ‘hides wrinkles’ [COMMENT]

Kate also wore the late Queen Elizabeth’s four-strand pearl bracelet, Bentley Skinner’s Art Deco Diamond Set Brooch on top of her sash and the Royal Victorian Order. The Art Deco Diamond Set Brooch is believed to be a new piece of jewellery in Kate’s collection. Royal fan @ufonomore tweeted: “The brooch was for sale in January of 2022 and listed at £14,500.” The Art deco diamond brooch has a rectangular shape, and according to the brand has an estimated weight of 4.5 carats. The description for the brooch reads: “A sparkling Art Deco brooch. This brooch is of a classically Art Deco design, with geometric shapes and fine openwork platinum set throughout with lively diamonds. READ MORE: Princess Charlene & Prince Albert’s body language analysed – timeline

The earrings Kate chose for tonight’s outfit are Princess Diana’s South Sea Pearl Earrings which first appeared back in November 1990 when the late Princess was at the Coronation Banquet of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan. Princess Diana wore them for the last time in June 1997 when attending a performance of Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall in London – her last official engagement. Royal fans commented on Kate’s outfit. Lauriemickname said: “She is STUNNIG Britain must be so prooooud.” Someone with the username @austy_spumante wrote: “I genuinely gasped. I know people are tired of that tiara, but it doew really suit this outfit. What a statement as the Princess of Wales!” Sonyakayani remarked: “One of her best looks for sure.” Jen_m_24 discussed: “Love it -she looked amazing. Elegant but with a bit of sparkle. She seems to be leaning into pearls as her signature jewel which is a nice line of continuity between the queen, Diana and her. Still would love to her in the queens rubies.”

Like Loading...