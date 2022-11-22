Kate sends ‘painful’ message to Meghan Markle in Remembrance photo

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, sent a “painful” message to sister-in-law Meghan Markle with her outfit at Remembrance Sunday, a Royal commentator has said. Kate donned a Bahrain pearl and diamond drop earrings, given to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well as a four-row pearl and a diamond choker necklace.

Writing for news.au, Ms Elser pointed out the last time Kate such a combination of jewels was at the Queen’s funeral in September, with Meghan wearing a similar pair of earrings which seh too received from Her Majesty.

Ms Esler said: “Look at images of the royal WAGs side-by-side and the vast discrepancy is obvious.

“While Kate’s pair are honking great pieces that on anyone else you would assume are plastic fakes they are so large, Meghan’s pair, while elegant and a very thoughtful gift from the late nonagenarian, are comparatively tiddly.

She added: “In this case, size does matter. There is also the question of their history and significance.”