Kate shares childhood memory that influences her own parenting

“It totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures, as a parent. I also think these experiences mean so much to children and the world that they’re in which is a real adventure for them at that age.”

Kate is a very hands-on parent and is heavily involved in all aspects of her children’s life, including getting ready for school.

She once revealed that there is a particular early morning task she struggles to do with Princess Charlotte. This is one that many mums and dads of small girls will be familiar with – plaiting hair.

During a visit to Cumbria in 2019, Kate remarked on a young girl’s braids, stating that she “loved” her plaits. She added that they were “so pretty”, but admitted that she faced some issues trying to teach Charlotte the skill.