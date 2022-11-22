Kate’s area of ‘brilliance’ pinpointed as Princess attends banquet





Kate, Princess of Wales, is “brilliant” at one particular aspect of royal engagements, according to a royal expert, who has suggested she shares this ability with the former Princess of Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales initially welcomed South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, at The Corinthia Hotel in London on behalf of the King on Tuesday.

The monarch, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales then attended the Ceremonial Welcome at Horse Guards Parade. On Tuesday evening, a state banquet was held in President Ramaphosa’s honour at Buckingham Palace. But the banquet, a key event for the Princess of Wales in her new position, will have been a “big deal” for Kate, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward. The editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine predicted the Prince and Princess of Wales will be “seated at the top” of the table, where they “will support the King and Queen”.

She described the possibility of state banquets becoming “stilted”, but said that Kate “will always find a way” to keep things lively. Ms Seward then compared the current Princess of Wales to the late Princess Diana, who was thought to have struggled during high profile royal events. Ms Seward told The Mirror: “The last Princess of Wales did not like state banquets. “Diana admitted she cut up her food, moved it around her plate and brought her fork to her mouth a couple of times without taking a mouthful. READ MORE: Kate and William greet President of South Africa during state visit

She said of Kate: “She doesn’t suffer the same nerves as Diana and has a higher boredom threshold. “Like Diana she is brilliant at making small talk and knows the areas she can discuss and those to avoid. “But she doesn’t have that rebellious streak that made Diana want to say outrageous things.”

