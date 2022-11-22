Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Have Reportedly Broken Up Again, And They’ve Actually Been Broken Up For A Little Bit

People reports that the couple have broken up for the second time — in fact, they actually split last month.
“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the publication.
Another source told People that Kendall and Devin still have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” and that they “wish only the best” for one another.
At the time, sources told E! News that the pair “worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.”
“They moved on and it’s going really well,” another source added — and now it’s not going at all. We’ll see what happens next!
