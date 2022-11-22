King Charles welcomes South African President to Westminster

King Charles has today welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London. Photos showed the King, alongside the Queen Consort, greeting the African official at Horse Guards Parade.
The state visit was organised before the death of Queen Elizabeth II and is the first of Charles III’s reign.
This will last for two days.
President Ramaphosa this afternoon inspected a Guard of Honour with the King before joining the Carriage Procession to Buckingham Palace.
The ceremonial event involved more than 1,000 soldiers and over 230 horses and was also attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
President Ramaphosa has now been escorted to Westminster Abbey.
Here, he is scheduled to address a joint session of Parliament.
Further talks are set to take place with Rishi Sunak and other Government officials tomorrow.
Ahead of the state visit, the UK Prime Minister said: “South Africa is already the UK’s biggest trading partner on the continent, and we have ambitious plans to turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth together.”
READ MORE: Prince Andrew and Harry will not stand in for King Charles
President Ramaphosa will tomorrow visit the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, as well as the Francis Crick Institute.
At the close of his trop, he will go to Buckingham Palace to formally bid farewell to the King.
At this time, Sir Keir Starmer will be granted the opportunity to call the President at the Corinthia Hotel.
Source link