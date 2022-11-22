King Charles welcomes South African President to Westminster

King Charles has today welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London. Photos showed the King, alongside the Queen Consort, greeting the African official at Horse Guards Parade.

The state visit was organised before the death of Queen Elizabeth II and is the first of Charles III’s reign.

This will last for two days.

President Ramaphosa this afternoon inspected a Guard of Honour with the King before joining the Carriage Procession to Buckingham Palace.

The ceremonial event involved more than 1,000 soldiers and over 230 horses and was also attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales.