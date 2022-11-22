King treats South African President to lavish state dinner

The King is tonight treating the President of South Africa to a lavish state banquet as part of his first official visit hosting as monarch. This is also the first state visit of a South African leader for 12 years.

Charles III, alongside his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, are attending the ceremonial welcome of President Cyril Ramaphosa at Horse Guards Parade.

The visit is lasting for two days.

Charles and Camilla have been filmed inspecting the table before tonight’s state banquet.

It is being held at Buckingham Palace. Prince William and Kate have been pictured arriving at the Palace.

Included on the menu for the guests is Filet de Barbue Gallieni (Grilled Brill with Wild Mushrooms and Truffles, Sorrel Sauce) and Ballotine de Faisan aux Artichauts, Compote de Coings, Sauce au Porto, which features pheasant from Windsor, filled with Artichokes, Quince Compote and Port Sauce.