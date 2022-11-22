Categories Celebrities Letitia Wright Called Out A Journalist For Comparing Her Anti-Vaccine Controversy To Will Smith And Brad Pitt Post author By Morgan Murrell Post date November 22, 2022 No Comments on Letitia Wright Called Out A Journalist For Comparing Her Anti-Vaccine Controversy To Will Smith And Brad Pitt “This is vile behavior. At this point, a personal vendetta towards me. I’ve done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication.” View Entire Post › Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags antivaccine, Brad, called, comparing, controversy, Journalist, Letitia, Pitt, Smith, Wright ← Sir Paul McCartney Unites with Superman in Heartwarming DC Art → Call of Duty Warzone Mobile gameplay videos reveal smaller multiplayer modes | VGC Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.