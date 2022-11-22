Linda Cardellini Talks “Dead To Me,” Her Favorite Memories From “Legally Blonde,” And The Impact Of “Freaks And Geeks”

THEN: To this day, Freaks and Geeks is still considered one of the best TV shows, and one that was canceled way too soon. What has it been like to see new generations of fans discover and love the show?

When I made the choice to do Freaks and Geeks, I remember somebody — it might’ve even been the head of studio — called me because there were two other shows that were in house, which is what they call actual shows being produced by the studio, and this show was an outlier. It was different. It almost looked like it wasn’t gonna make it from the start. So I got a phone call — because I was up for these two other shows — saying, “You know what? We really think you should take one of these other two. They’re more of a sure thing.” And I said, “Oh, no. I’m sorry. I really, really love this one.” I was just talking to someone about how sometimes you have a gut feeling about something.

When it was canceled, you felt like, Oh god. Oh no. How could we all be so wrong? But the idea that it lives on decades later, it’s just proof it was good. That script was so beautiful. [Creator] Paul Feig did such an amazing job, and [executive producer] Judd [Apatow] and everybody who was involved in the show. That stuff, when it resonates, it can stay, no matter how many people say, “No, thank you.”

Also, it’s a different age now. Back then, things just disappeared forever into some vault in the bottom of, I don’t know what I imagined — like, the basement of NBC or something. And now you can find all kinds of things. So I think that’s really given new life to things that sort of didn’t get the chance, for whatever reasons, back then. The business was different at the time. I think now it allows people to see so much more. I love that show. I mean, I’m so proud of Dead to Me, but I’m also so proud of being in Freaks and Geeks. Someday I guess I’ll have to let my daughter watch it.

I have to tell you, every time a new season of Dead to Me drops, I immediately fall back into a Freaks and Geeks rewatch. I love that show so much.

No way! Do you really?!

Oh, yeah! Every single time.

I appreciate that, thank you! Judy and Lindsay Weir, very different people. Both trying to do the right thing, but messing up a lot.

Do I have a green jacket because of Lindsay on Freaks and Geeks? Maybe.

I love that. See, I love that this show is still in the conversation. It makes me so happy.