Lower Yellowstone Chapter of A.B.A.T.E. Toy Drive

The Lower Yellowstone Chapter of A.B.A.T.E. (American Bikers Aiming Toward Education) of Montana is a nonprofit organization promoting motorcycle education, safety and awareness. This organization is involved in various community activities.

As the holiday season approaches, they are looking forward to their 28th annual toy drive. This community project collects new toys or dollar donations to buy new toys for those who are less fortunate. They have been working with the Christmas Coalition and Gifts From The Heart for the last 23 years. Last year because of the generosity of the people in this community, they gathered toys to be dispersed among 193 families, totaling 518 children. They raised much of this money through donations from area companies, businesses and individuals. The continued support of the sources is what keeps this toy drive going. Now they are asking for a tax-deductible contribution that will make a world of difference in the life of a child.

Any amount donated will be a blessing to a family in need. Please mail donations to ABATE TOY DRIVE, PO Box 62, Crane, MT 59217 or Stockman Bank-ABATE, 301 West Holly, Sidney, MT 59270. Pick-up arrangements can be made by calling Maria Hodge at 406-480-3597.

Your continued support in this worthwhile endeavor during the Christmas Holiday is truly appreciated.