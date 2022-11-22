Magic Eden Announces Integration with Polygon for Web3 Gaming – NFTgators

Quick take:

Magic Eden today announced plans to integrate with the Polygon network, allowing the marketplace to work with strategic IP owners, world-class games developers, and emerging creators from the Polygon ecosystem.

This news comes shortly after Magic Eden launched Magic Ventures, a new fund that will focus on investing in promising blockchain games and gaming infrastructure. It also launched its internal gaming division, Eden Games in July, as the platform expands into blockchain gaming.

The Polygon network is home to some of the biggest Web3 gaming projects and publishers, including Ubisoft, Atari, Animoca, Decentraland, Somnium Space, Sandbox, and others. Magic Eden’s integration with Polygon will support a line-up of launches from world-class games developers including Kakao Games-backed BORA, Block Games, IntellaX, nWay, Boomland, Planet Mojo, and Taunt Battleworld.

“Our expansion to Polygon is really exciting for two reasons: first, we’ve always envisioned a cross-chain future for Magic Eden, and this brings us closer to uniting a broader audience who love NFTs. Second, given Polygon’s popularity amongst game developers as a low-cost EVM-compatible chain, integrating Polygon will continue to cement Magic Eden as the go-to web3 gaming platform,” said Zhuoxun Yin, Co-Founder and COO of Magic Eden. “Game developers will now have the greatest optionality on Magic Eden; we can invest, launch collections, power in-game activity and drive user acquisition for developers building on Polygon with Magic Eden.”

Mostly known as the leading marketplace for Solana NFTs, Magic Eden has since become a multi-chain platform as it expanded to the Ethereum blockchain in August. The multi-chain expansion to Polygon comes as the Solana blockchain is facing an uncertain future as the value of its native token, SOL, has plummeted over 50% after one of the blockchain’s biggest backers, FTX, collapsed in recent weeks.

Magic Eden’s integration on Polygon will first focus on providing tools for creators, including a MATIC-enabled (Polygon’s native token) Launchpad and Marketplace debuting before the end of the year.

“In the short time that it has come to market, Magic Eden has become known for its ability to ship new product features and address pain points felt on the creator and collector side. Magic Eden has also proven it listens to game developer needs and we are thrilled to have them work closely with Polygon’s gaming partners in order to support the growth of the NFT gaming ecosystem,” said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon.

