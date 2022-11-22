Majority of business professionals want to embrace the metaverse – Intelligent CIO LATAM

A new global study commissioned by Ciena, has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world.

A total of 96% of the 15,000 business professionals surveyed across the globe recognize the value of virtual meetings and more than three-quarters (78%) say they would participate in more immersive experiences like the metaverse versus current tools, such as video conferencing. Additionally, while appetites grow for the new digital world, unreliable network performance was cited (by 38% globally) as the top concern holding organizations back.

While the data reveals a significant push toward more digital and immersive platforms on a global scale, there are regional differences. On a global level, 87% of business professionals confirmed they would feel comfortable conducting HR meetings in a virtual space.

According to the respondents, the top two benefits of virtual meetings are: improved collaboration and convenience. And, when it comes to selecting their avatar for the virtual world, 35% of business professionals would choose an avatar that reflects their real-world self, 22% would choose an idealistic version and only 10% would pick a pop culture figure.

Globally, 71% of professionals can see the metaverse becoming part of existing work practices and 40% think their business will move away from traditional/static collaboration environments to more immersive and Virtual Reality-based environments in the next two years.

Despite growing interest among working professionals, barriers to widespread business adoption of immersive technologies still exist. According to survey participants, network reliability is a higher concern than the belief that immersive applications/tools are not yet widely available.

“Clearly, the business world is ready to move to the metaverse and start using enhanced reality tools for collaboration and innovation,” said Steve Alexander, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Ciena. “Network reliability may be seen as a barrier to making this possible today, but service providers know the demand is there and are already investing and testing to make networks faster, smarter and bring them closer to the user.

“We will continue to hear talk around what the metaverse is or could be in the coming months and years, but none of the exciting use cases can be achieved without a robust underlying network, laced with the latest and greatest technologies that support the ultra-low latency and high bandwidth that enhanced reality demands.”

