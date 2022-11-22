Man found shot in IKEA parking lot

Police found a man seriously injured with gunshot wounds in a taxi outside the large IKEA department store at Furuset in Oslo on Tuesday. He’s believed to have been shot at another location near Furuset church while a passenger in the taxi, and was rushed to hospital.

It’s the latest in a string of violent incidents on Oslo’s east side in recent months. State broadcaster NRK reported that police suspect a conflict between a person and a criminal milieu, and that the injured man was being driven to IKEA. “We are certain that the shooting did not occur inside IKEA,” police operations leader Gjermund Stokkli told NRK.

The taxi driver is viewed as a witness to the shooting and has been questioned by police. IKEA remained open for business while police worked outside the store’s main entrance. No suspects had been apprehended by Tuesday evening.

NewsinEnglish.no staff