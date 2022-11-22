Man Utd fans rejoice as despised owners the Glazers ready to sell up

Manchester United supporters have rejoiced after news emerged that the Glazers were exploring the sale of their club. The American owners have spent 17 years at Old Trafford, with that tenure littered with protests and fan fury.
According to Sky Sports, the Glazers are set to formally announce that they are to ‘examine potential sources of outside investment’. Thus, the Glazer family could be persuaded to sell part or the entire club.
The imminent announcement will be music to the ears of supporters, who have been desperate to force a changing of the guard at Old Trafford. It is universally agreed that the club have declined under Glazer ownership, with the club failing to win the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
The news also comes just hours after it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo had terminated his contract with the Red Devils by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. One Twitter user responded to the flurry of reports by saying: “Ronaldo leaving and the Glazers deciding to sell Man Utd! What. A. Day.”
Another added: “Ronaldo gone and the Glazers are exploring the sale of the team? Christmas came early this year.” During his interview with Morgan, Ronaldo took aim at numerous aspects of United and spoke of how he did not have any respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
He then went on to call the team a ‘marketing club’ due to the ownership of the Glazers and felt that they ‘do not care’. Those statements may have been what tipped the balance in conversations about how to deal with wantaway Ronaldo – and some even feel that the forward pushed the owners into their decision to sell.
Another United fan tweeted: “If Ronaldo is the straw that breaks the Glazers’ back then he deserves a statue next to the Trinity.” Those thoughts were echoed by another fan: “Cristiano Ronaldo has done something no other player and manager could do in 17 years since the Glazers took over. He spoke against them when he was still a United player and now when he left the Glazers are selling the club.”
It remains to be seen who emerges as potential investors for United over the coming months, with Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe vocal in how he would like to buy the club previously. Liverpool are also currently for sale, though he has no interest in acquiring them as a lifelong United supporter.
