Man Utd stock market valuation rises by 17 per cent after the Glaze…

Manchester United’s stock market valuation rose by as much as 17% after the news broke that the Glazers were willing to sell the club. The American family have spent 17 years at the helm of the Red Devils, with their tenure filled with fan protests.

United have struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2013, with the club attempting to rebuild on numerous occasions since that point but failing miserably. They have not won a Premier League title since that point either.

And after numerous fan protests calling for an ownership change, those supporters have been finally granted their wish. They will also take confidence from the belief there is in the club, as shown in the stock market.

After reports emerged that the Glazers were set to announce that they were open to listening to offers for the club, stock prices rose by 17% to 13.10 USD. Given the size of United, it is widely reported that it will take an offer of billions for the Glazers to entirely sell the club. A number of reports claim that the early indications are that the Glazers could want anything from £5bn to as much as £9bn for a complete sale.

