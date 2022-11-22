Margaret Helen Shaw Gallup (Marg) passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Estes Park CO. Marg was born December 26, 1925 in Pueblo CO to Kenneth R Shaw and Margaret McIntosh Shaw. Marg grew up in Las Animas in southeastern Colorado where she graduated from Bent County High School.

She attended Scripps Women’s College in Claremont CA for two years before transferring to University of Colorado in Boulder where she was an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.

Marg met her future husband, Donald Edward Gallup on a blind date and they were married on October 29, 1949 in Las Animas. They recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.

They lived in Lincoln NE, Greeley, Wheatridge, Boulder and Estes Park CO.

She has been actively involved with the Community Church of the Rockies Presbyterian Church and Chapter GJ of P.E.O. in Estes Park.

While in Boulder she volunteered with Home Hospitality for Foreign Students at CU.

She enjoyed volunteering with Estes Park Library, Elizabeth Guild, and the annual Scottish Festival and Parade for many years.

With her passion for genealogy she was a member of Estes Park Genealogy and over the years she traveled to the Family History Library in Salt Lake City for extended research.

Hiking with the “Over the Hill Gang” in Estes for many years provided weekly Monday hikes throughout Rocky Mountain National Park during the summer and snowshoeing in the winter.

She loved Rocky Mountain National Park and breakfast cookouts at Sprague Lake and picnics at Endo Valley were frequent. She discovered our cabin in Dunraven Heights, a gem for sure.

She was an avid bird watcher in Boulder and Estes Park, always leaving home with her binoculars and bird books. Marg was an avid reader, belonged to book clubs, and kept even busier with various needle point and knitting projects.

Marg loved traveling overseas to Scotland, England, France and an Elder Hostel hiking trip to Austria as well as trips coast to coast throughout the U.S.

She is survived by her husband Don of Estes Park, son Jim (Leslie) of Boulder, daughter Cathie of Longmont, son John (Karin) of Arvada, grandchildren Jason, Jennifer, Ryan, Dana, Jesse, Sierra, Maggie, step grandchildren Jenni, Derek, Devon, great grandchildren Lucy and Sam and nieces Chris Morgan and Deborah Barber. She is preceded in death by her brother Kenneth M Shaw.

She was a “lady” to all and loved life to the fullest; was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies in Estes Park in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to share a memory of Marg to the family.