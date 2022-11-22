Matilda The Musical is a hair-raising blast of nostalgia

The much-beloved Roald Dahl tale comes back to screen this week with arguably the most sensational cast seen in cinema this year. With catchy tunes, stunning choreography by an army of child actors and breathtaking visuals, Matilda the Musical is arguably the best stage-to-screen adaptation since Rent.

The story of Matilda has been told and retold countless times in the 34 years since it was published, and audiences wouldn’t be entirely out of place questioning if another one is truly needed.

However, under the guidance of Tim Minchin, Dennis Kelly and Matthew Warchus, the tale is taken to new hair-raising heights with a splash of some extra gorgeous details only ever seen before on stage.

Before heading to the cinemas, one thing audiences should understand is that Matilda the Musical is not an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book.

Somewhat confusingly, it is rather an adaptation of the award-winning stage musical that is an adaptation of the bestselling book. Where the 1996 film fits in we may never know.