Meghan gushes over ‘iconic’ Sex and The City in latest Spotify podcast





Meghan Markle tackled the issue of “living outside the labels we’re given by society” in the latest instalment of her podcast, Archetype. Titled Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by Sex and The City author Candace Bushell and trans actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez. The Duchess of Sussex focused part of the talk on the concept of “slut shaming” and hit out at the double standards facing women seeking to explore their sexual side.

She said: “As you’re getting older, you’re exploring and starting to understand your sensuality, your feminine divine. “But your sexuality can be very much used against you… [a man] is a player or out having fun or whatever he’s doing, it’s often celebrated, even heralded. “But for a woman, I don’t care if she is perhaps the most successful woman in finance in her mid-50s I promise you someone will still come and say, ‘Yeah, but she was such a slut in college.’” She added: “It will stick with her. I don’t understand what it is about the stigma surrounding women and their sexuality, the exploration of their sexuality that is so much more vilified than for a man and I wonder what that experience is.” JUST IN: Kate and William greet President of South Africa during King Charles’s first state visit

The Duchess played a clip from the HBO series Sex and the City before praising the positive narrative Candace Bushell’s work introduced to women about women: “These iconic characters – Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, Charlotte and Carris’s will-they-won’t-they love interest Mr Big – these were all based on composites of people in Candace’s real-life social circle in New York. “Carrie, the mid-30s journalist chasing love and success, was inspired by Candace’s own life. And Samantha, the very provocative bon vivant, was one of her long-time friends. “And through her column, Candace introduced a fresh, modern lens on femininity and also just what it meant for her and for her circle of friends to be a woman, to be a single woman, to be a woman trying to date, to discover, to explore, to self-discover in New York.” Meghan continued: “Candace’s writing still holds up today, it still feels boundless today. And in her recent novel and one-woman show, Is There Still Sex in the City?, she continued to peel back the layers of what women can be in all stages of life.” READ MORE: King urged to take action on Harry and Meghan’s titles over anti-racism award ‘insult’

The Duchess kicked off the latest episode of Archetype with a visit to her former high school, Los Angeles’ Immaculate Heart High School. She discussed the labels teenagers still find attached to them with recent graduates of her alma mater, highlighting the commonalities between their generation and hers. Meghan noted some of the archetypes she found affected her whilst growing up, such as “bitch” and “bossy’ were still causing issues of perception and self-awareness among teenagers. She said: “I wanted to explore these labels and boxes are part of the self-identification for the young women there.” DON’T MISS

“Or if they’ve given themselves the space to be a human.” Talking about the inspiration for the podcast’s latest episode, Meghan said: “There’s a piece of art in my sitting room – it’s not fancy. It’s kind of this rectangular shape, almost plaque-like. And it just says simply ‘humankind – be both.’ “My friend, Jen gave it to me a couple of days ago and it always makes me smile. Because I love her and our friendship. “It reminds me of her, we’ve been super close since we were about 17 – but also because it’s true. Human, kind – be both.” She added: “It got me thinking about other types of wordplay that resonate and I specifically was thinking about something that I was told many years ago. “You’re not just a human being, you’re a human just being. “Now the woman who told me this was trying to remind me to just be easier on myself, sort of in the same vein of saying don’t let perfect be the enemy of good. “Well, this is just another version of that same ilk of advice, you’re human, just being.”

