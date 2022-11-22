Meghan Markle and Harry’s Netflix docu-series’ release date ‘claimed’





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured Netflix docu-series directed by Liz Garbus will be released on December 8, a publication in the US has claimed. Page Six also reported sources alleging the programme, reportedly focused on Meghan and Prince Harry’s love story and life together, was initially called “Chapters”, but the two California-based royals are believed to have since changed their minds about this.

The report the docu-series could be released as soon as early next month clashes with earlier claims Netflix wanted to push it back to 2023 after a backlash in the run-up to the fifth season of its popular historical drama focused on the Royal Family, The Crown. The US publication first mentioned in May that Meghan and Harry were working on an “at-home” docu-series, sparking speculation regarding what the project would entail and whether it included more revelations or criticism against the Firm. Since then, neither the Sussexes’ production powerhouse Archewell Productions nor Netflix has ever officially announced the programme. Representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, had previously rejected rumours of a Kardashian-style reality show.

However, the Duchess mentioned on two occasions a work in progress with Ms Garbus – first in her interview with The Cut in late August and again while speaking with Variety magazine in October. Speaking this summer, Meghan said the one piece of her life she hasn’t been able to share yet is her love story with Harry. Asked by The Cut’s journalist Allison P. Davis whether she and the Duke were filming a documentary focused on their romance, Meghan provided a vague response, saying: “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey. I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed. “I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible. Liz Garbus also worked on Pearl.” Pearl was the animated series announced by Archewell last year and later axed by Netflix as part of a wider cost-cutting move. READ MORE: Meghan Markle mystery as NBC backtrack over interview with Duchess

Asked by Variety magazine what the public can expect from Ms Garbus’ docuseries, Meghan replied a few weeks later: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions is known to be working on another docu-series, Heart of Invictus, focused on athletes that took part in the Invictus Games in April. Meghan and Harry met through mutual friends in the summer of 2016 and, as revealed years later by the Duke, they immediately hit it off. DON’T MISS

Appearing in an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in February, the Duke said his relationship with Meghan went “from 0 to 60” within the first two months together. He added: “Dating with me, or with any member of the Royal Family I guess, is kind of flipped upside down. “All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home. And then eventually, once you become a couple you venture out to dinners, to the cinema, and everything else. So, everything was done back to front with us.” The pair announced their engagement in November 2017, almost one year after the Daily Express newspaper broke the news the then sixth-in-line to the throne was dating an American actress. Meghan and Harry eventually tied the knot in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel. Less than two years later, they bowed out of the Firm as its senior members and created a life for themselves in California, working on their charitable endeavours and profitable deals – including the one with Netflix. Express.co.uk has contacted representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Netflix for comment.

