Meghan Markle became ‘campervan’ girl on holiday

Meghan added: “This would be an ode to the road trips I took with my dad, the years of being a girl scout under the helm of my mum as troop leader, and my gravitational pull towards what it said to be one of the most beautiful countries in the world.

“Turns out it really is. With a landscape that ranges from stunning lakes, welcoming wine country, glaciers, forest, farmland and beaches, New Zealand is undoubtedly spectacular.”

The Duchess used her two weeks to the fullest and travelled to many of the country’s top destinations.

She visited Queenstown, Lake Wanaka, Franz Josef Glacier, Marlborough, Kaikoura and Akroa and Waiheke.

