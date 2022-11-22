Meghan slams ‘stigma’ surrounding women’s sexuality in latest podcast

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was in conversation with actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez and Sex And The City creator Candace Bushnell for the latest episode of her Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes’. This week’s episode was titled ‘Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being’.
The Duchess of Sussex on sexuality
Meghan spoke about the issue of shaming women for their sexuality in her podcast today, and how a double standard exists in comparison to men. She said: “As you’re getting older, you’re exploring and starting to understand your sensuality, your feminine divine.
“Your sexuality, oftentimes it can be very much used against you… a man if he is a player or out having fun or whatever he’s doing, it’s often celebrated, even heralded.
“But for a woman, I don’t care if she is perhaps the most successful woman in finance in her mid-50s, I promise you someone will still go ‘yeah, but she was such a sl*t in college’.
“It will stick with her. I don’t understand what it is about the stigma surrounding women and their sexuality, the exploration of their sexuality, that is so much more vilified than for a man.”
Meghan visits her old school
This week’s podcast begins with Meghan making a surprise visit to the Immaculate Heart all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles, and the Duchess has spoken about her positive experience of the school on several occasions in the past.
She was a pupil there from the age of 12 until 17, and she explained they were “really formative years”, adding: “They certainly were for me. And let me just say, being back there, the energy, it was… it was palpable.
“I was happy to be back there and it was also really fun, especially when I made a surprise visit and I popped in to some of the young ladies in volleyball practice.”
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are known to have sweet nicknames for each other, with Harry previously calling his wife ‘Meg’ and Meghan calling Harry by his initial ‘H’.
King Charles reportedly called Meghan ‘Tungsten’, a type of metal, to reflect her toughness and resilience.
You can listen to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s podcast ‘Archetypes’ on Spotify.
