Meghan slams ‘stigma’ surrounding women’s sexuality in latest podcast

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was in conversation with actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez and Sex And The City creator Candace Bushnell for the latest episode of her Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes’. This week’s episode was titled ‘Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being’.

The Duchess of Sussex on sexuality

Meghan spoke about the issue of shaming women for their sexuality in her podcast today, and how a double standard exists in comparison to men. She said: “As you’re getting older, you’re exploring and starting to understand your sensuality, your feminine divine.

“Your sexuality, oftentimes it can be very much used against you… a man if he is a player or out having fun or whatever he’s doing, it’s often celebrated, even heralded.

“But for a woman, I don’t care if she is perhaps the most successful woman in finance in her mid-50s, I promise you someone will still go ‘yeah, but she was such a sl*t in college’.

“It will stick with her. I don’t understand what it is about the stigma surrounding women and their sexuality, the exploration of their sexuality, that is so much more vilified than for a man.”

