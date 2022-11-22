‘Memories flooded back’ for Meghan during nostalgic trip to old school





In the penultimate episode of her podcast, Meghan Markle explored the freedom that can be found when we go “beyond the Archetype”. The Duchess of Sussex sat down with Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell and activist Michaela Jaé Rodriguez to discuss expressing one’s identity and embracing individuality. She also spoke to recent graduates of her former secondary school — Immaculate Heart High School — about how times have changed and whether the same societal pressure she experienced as a teenager remains.

In new clips during her visit to Immaculate High this summer, Meghan narrates the moment she walked onto the “pretty campus,” pointing out where her locker was and noting the school’s “nice and new” refurbishment. She recalled being “happy to be back there” and emphasised the influence the school had on her life. “I was there from ages 12 to 17, which are really formative years in your life,” the Duchess explained. “They certainly were for me. Let me just say being back there, the energy, it was palpable.” Meghan “popped in” to see some of the students in volleyball practice and caught up with students in the hallway. “So many memories came flooding right back to me.” The Duchess went into one of her old classrooms, saying: “It’s so great because as an adult you come back into this environment, it feels so small, but when you’re in high school, this campus was so big.” READ MORE: Harry is giving in to ‘Hollywood vibe’ as Prince follows in Meghan’s footsteps

“The B-word”, bimbo and bossy all came up during their conversation — labels that Meghan has addressed during the previous episodes of her podcast. The three former students shared Meghan’s dislike for the word b*tch, saying “it just really rubs me the wrong way,” and admitting to finding the term “frustrating”, particularly when it is used so casually. However, unlike the Duchess, who grew up hearing the word ‘bimbo’ all the time, the young women explained they had only heard the term on TikTok as a self-description. They also noted a difference in the way single women are perceived in modern society, saying they “don’t have that pressure on them to conform to that norm or of women getting married and having children.” DON’T MISS

It stands in difference to Meghan’s own experience at the school when she was given the assignment to plan her own wedding — a task the more recent students deemed “insane”. Concluding the conversation, one of the students said women might “change themselves” based on the stereotypes they are labelled with. “It causes them to lose who they are or try to fit themselves to society’s expectations which is so sad.” Describing the discussion as “refreshing”, the Duchess said the last comment “really stuck with” her, questioning how archetypes affect the human ability to just be. She used the rest of the podcast to challenge the labels we are given by society and find ways to embrace the nuances that make up individuality. In open conversations with Candace Bushnell and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, the Duchess explores how each woman has lived outside the box of archetypes.

