Mendicino says Lucki warned him of ‘urgent’ threat of violence in Alberta before Emergencies Act was invoked | CBC News

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the head of the RCMP shared with him sensitive police information the day before the government decided to invoke the Emergencies Act — and warned him that some protesters in Alberta were willing “to go down with the cause.”

“This was a threshold moment for me. There is no doubt about it,” Mendicino told the Public Order Emergency Commission Tuesday.

The minister said he spoke with Commissioner Brenda Lucki on Feb. 13. During that conversation, he said, Lucki updated him on plans to execute a police operation at the blockade near Coutts, Alta.

“She did call me and only me,” Mendicino testified on Tuesday.

“She underlined, for me, that the situation in Coutts involved a hardened cell of individuals armed to the teeth with lethal firearms, who possessed a willingness to go down with the cause.”

Court records show the RCMP had undercover officers embedded with the protesters.

“Lives literally hung in the balance,” said Mendicino. “For me, this represented far and away the most serious and urgent moment in the blockade to this point in time.”

Mendicino was questioned about a Feb. 13 email Lucki sent to his chief of staff Mike Jones, previously entered into evidence.

In it, she wrote that police had not yet exhausted all available tools. The email chain shows Jones forwarded it onto Mendicino.

The ministers said Lucki was expressing a different view in his conversations with her.

“It also spoke volumes to me about the commissioner’s state of mind, which was that we were potentially seeing an escalation of serious violence with the situation in Coutts,” he said.

Mendicino said he told Lucki he couldn’t keep the information about the potential for loss of life in Coutts to himself. He said he shared it with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Katie Telford, his chief of staff — but not with the cabinet table, due to the information’s operational sensitivity.

“I was extremely concerned that this had reached a new height of both urgency and emergency,” he said.

The blockade and protest at the Coutts border ended after a Feb. 14 pre-dawn operation that executed warrants on trailers and property. That operation resulted in RCMP seizing more than a dozen firearms, as well as ammunition and body armour.

Later that day in Ottawa, Tudeau announced that the government would be taking the unprecedented step of triggering emergency powers.

Fourteen people have been charged criminally out of Coutts. Four men have been accused of conspiracy to murder RCMP officers.

Mendicino was ‘amped’ about OPS response: memo

Mendicino also was paying close attention to the actions of law enforcement in Ottawa, texts entered into evidence Tuesday showed.

In a Feb. 6 exchange, Mendicino’s chief of staff Jones and the prime minister’s deputy chief Brian Clow discussed how hundreds of vehicles were parked on Wellington Street, in front of Parliament Hill, and other downtown streets.

“So, my boss is pretty amped. He’s concerned that [Ottawa Police Service] have lost jurisdiction as there’s no control at all over what’s happening on Wellington,” wrote Jones. “Also concerned about PM safety if he is returning to this this week.”

Jones wrote that Mendicino “wants to go out and say that OPS needs to get control over the situation and if they need more from OPP they should make that clear but they should get working on removals within the next 24 hours.”

“And if they aren’t going to do it then we may need to look at other measures.”

Mendicino told the inquiry Tuesday that, at the time, the government was considering additional measures for local police, including RCMP resources.

“How do we get more boots on the ground to help Ottawa police?” he said. “When police tried to enforce the law, they were overwhelmed.”

Texts a point to ‘frosty’ call between Mendicino and Sylvia Jones

The commission also got a glimpse of a testy call between Mendicino and former Ontario solicitor general Sylvia Jones about how to handle last winter’s convoy protests.

In the Feb. 11 exchange, Mendicino’s chief of staff and Samantha Khalil, director of issues management at the Prime Minister’s Office, discussed wanting Jones at the table during trilateral meetings.

“Can have my boss reach out again [to Sylvia Jones] but last call got pretty frosty at the end when [Mendicino] was saying we need the province to get back to us with their plan. ‘I don’t take edicts from you, you’re not my f–king boss,” Mike Jones wrote, referring to Sylvia Jones’s response.

Mendicino said a phone conversation he had with Jones did result in “colourful vernacular.”

“The real thrust of the call was to engage Minister Jones to understand exactly where her thinking and the government of Ontario’s thinking was in responding to the request of the Ottawa Police Service to get additional resources,” Mendicino testified Tuesday.

“It was an important engagement, it was obviously a very stressful time. I think we could all be forgiven for some rather blunt language.”

Mendicino said he and Jones have a supportive rapport.

Tensions between Ontario, federal government

It’s not the first time the commission has heard of friction between the Ontario and federal governments earlier this year over how to address the protests in Ottawa and the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

The inquiry heard that during a Feb. 8 private call with then-Ottawa mayor Jim Watson, Trudeau accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of hiding from his responsibilities during the Freedom Convoy protests.

“Doug Ford has been hiding from his responsibility on it for political reasons, as you highlighted,” Trudeau said, according to a readout of the call, which is not an exact transcript of the conversation. “Important we don’t let them get away from that.”

A few weeks later, the commission heard from a senior Ontario government bureaucrat who alleged the federal government was trying to force the province to take the lead on ending the blockades.

Mario Di Tommaso, Ontario’s deputy solicitor general, told the inquiry about a meeting where Trudeau’s national security and intelligence adviser Jody Thomas asked whether the provincial government would take a more active role in the Ottawa protests if they were happening in Kingston, Ont.

“This question was all about, from my perception, the federal government wanting to wash its hands of this entire thing,” Di Tommaso said.

Ford has said he supported the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

A Federal Court judge ruled that Ford and Jones, who is deputy premier, do not have to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry because of immunity provided to them by parliamentary privilege.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc is testifying later Tuesday.