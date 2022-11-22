Meta denies claims Mark Zuckerberg to quit as CEO next year

Meta has denied claims that Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook founder and CEO, plans to quit in 2023.

An “insider source” speaking to tech publication The Leak claimed he is “set to resign next year”.

The Leak said it had obtained “information” suggesting Mr Zuckerberg had made the decision himself.

Their source added that the move would “not affect metaverse”, the CEO’s billon-dollar pet project.

But Meta has slapped down the claims, stating they are “false”.

Writing in response to the report posted on Twitter, Meta spokesman Andy Stone said: “This is false.”

The claims came after Mr Zuckerberg was forced to make “difficult” changes to his company.