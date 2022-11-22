Meta Quest 2 gets Black Friday price cut and extra free game





One of the best Black Friday deals is available on the Meta Quest 2. The popular all-in-one virtual reality headset, which formerly was known as the Oculus Quest 2, has got a £50 price cut – reducing the price from £399.99 to £349.99. And, if that wasn’t enough Meta is also throwing in two free games to get you started – the brilliant Beat Sabre and Resident Evil 4, which is an essential game for the Meta Quest 2 headset.

This limited-time deal is only available for the Black Friday season, with the offer no longer available after Cyber Monday next week. So if you want to get a Meta Quest 2 headset at a great price then now is the perfect time to jump in. If you do end up picking up a Meta Quest 2 headset then you can get further discounts on VR games by heading to the official Quest Store. A Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is running until 6pm UK time next Monday, November 28 which offers up to 50 percent off.

Popular Meta Quest 2 games that have money off at the moment include Arizona Sunshine, Superhot VR, The Climb 2 and more. The Meta Quest 2 first launched back in 2020, and was known then as the Oculus Quest 2 before getting rebranded. When it first came out Express.co.uk reviewed it, awarding it an almost perfect 4.5 out of five star rating. One of our few complaints at the time was the VR headset then needed a Facebook account to use it – but that requirement has now been removed!

Speaking about the headset in our review, we said: “While it’s lacking a few of the top-tier PlayStation VR exclusives, the Oculus app store is packed full of fantastic games and experiences, from David Attenborough’s Micro Monsters to bizarrely brilliant kayaking stealth-em-up Phantom Covert Ops. “The fact that you can experience these titles wire-free and without any base device makes the Oculus Quest 2 an incredibly attractive proposition for anybody thinking about entering the virtual world.” Besides the Meta Quest 2, the Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram owners have another VR headset available to buy – the Meta Quest Pro. This is a premium virtual reality headset which recently launched with a whopping £1,499 price tag. This powerful VR device is available to purchase right now, but hasn’t received any reduction or deals for the Black Friday season.

