Michael Hutchence death 25th Anniversary – ‘We miss him terribly’

Formed in 1977, the band had their first Australian number one hit single in 1984 with Original Sin. International success kicked off with 1985 album Listen Like Thieves and peaked with 1987’s Kick, which spawned huge hits Need You Tonight, Never Tear is Apart and New Sensation.

Hutchence quickly became almost as famous for his string of high-profile girlfriends as he did for his music. The rock star had tumultuous relationships with Kylie Minogue, Helena Christiansen, Belinda Carlisle and Paul Yates.

After a two-year affair, Yates had ended her marriage to Bob Geldoff in 1986 to be with Hutchence and their daughter Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence was born in July that year.

But Farriss also recalled how his bandmate always remained deeply passionate about one thing throughout their twenty years together.