Michelle Vennelle named Community Champion of the Month

23 November 2022 | Tennis Victoria

Congratulations to Michelle Vennelle of the Mornington Peninsula who is the Community Champion of the Month for November 2022.

Michelle is a champion of the Mornington Peninsula region. Wearing many hats to support the growth of tennis, Michelle is the Secretary of the Peninsula Tennis Association, Secretary and Treasurer of the Southern Peninsula Tennis Association and President of Boneo Tennis Club.

Michelle is extremely passionate about tennis and keeping tennis booming in the Mornington Peninsula region. The Peninsula Tennis Association Gala Day is the biggest event on the PTA calendar, and Michelle leads by example, championing and organising this important event which is the junior open day for the PTA summer season. A huge event, Michelle coordinates over 430 junior players across 12 different venues. To ensure the successful delivery of the event, Michelle also coordinates the volunteers, playing draws, event catering, prizes and promotion of the event.

Events like the PTA Gala Day are so important to regional hubs like Mornington and without the dedication of Champions like Michelle, they wouldn’t be possible.

Thank you Michelle for everything you do for tennis across Mornington Peninsula and for being your communities Champion!

You can follow the Peninsula Tennis Association on Facebook, and while you’re there, check out the great video they’ve put together of the PTA Gala Day.