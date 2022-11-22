Michigan man arrested in threats to FBI Director Chris Wray, Rep. Garamendi

Photo of Neil Walter included in an FBI affidavit file in federal court in connection with criminal charges against Michigan man seen in fotos for threatening FBI director and member of Congress.

A Michigan man who owns a registered handgun was arrested for allegedly making death threats against FBI Director Chris Wray two weeks after allegedly making similar threats against Democratic Rep. John Garamendi, of California, according to a federal court filing released Tuesday.

The man, identified as Neil Matthew Walter, was charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another person.

Walter, a 32-year-old resident of Grand Blanc, was ordered temporarily detained without bail during an appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. He is next due to appear in that court on Dec. 1 for a detention hearing.

Garamendi’s office reported to U.S. Capitol Police that it had received a threatening voicemail allegedly left by Walter on the night of Nov. 3, according to a criminal complaint.

“John. Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die,” the voicemail said, according to an affidavit by an FBI agent that was attached to the complaint.

When Capitol Police requested a welfare check on Walter at his home, he answered a local police detective “with a firearm in his hand and initially refused to drop the gun or exit the residence,” the filing said.

Walter then “placed the handgun in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt but kept his hand over the firearm during police contact.”

The affidavit said Walter ranted at the detective.