Microsoft revives SwiftKey keyboard, brings it back on iOS for Apple users

In September, Microsoft pulled the plug on SwiftKey on iOS devices. The news had disappointed many since Microsoft’s SwiftKey was one of the most favoured alternatives to Apple’s default keyboard.

But it seems like Microsoft has changed its mind.

According to reports, the SwiftKey keyboard is back for Apple users and was even spotted on the App Store. The tech company’s Vice President of Office Product Group confirmed the report in a tweet.



In a report on GsmArena, a spokesperson from Twitter has clarified that SwiftKey is returning on iOS and the tech company is also renewing its support for the platform.

Despite the comeback, SwiftKey’s latest update is still dated August 11, 2021.



The report further reveals that the tech company has big future plans of investing heavily in SwiftKey.

In May, SwiftKey received its last update for Android that made it easier to delete text and it has also added the option to disable automatic spaces after punctuation.

Microsoft acquired SwiftKey platform, which was already one of the most popular keyboard apps on iOS and Android, for reportedly $250 million in 2016.

SwiftKey was launched on Android in 2010 and arrived on iOS in 2014. The SwiftKey for iOS predictive keyboard will be delisted from the Apple App Store as of October 5.

