Middle East Public Cloud Market Is Growing at 20.5% CAGR to Hit USD 10.71 MN: Statistics Report By Credence Research – Digital Journal

Some major players in the middle east public cloud market are Fujitsu Ltd, Rackspace Technology Inc, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, AWS Inc, Microsoft Corporation, VMWare Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, CoreSite Realty Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Citrix Systems Inc, Oracle, Cloudflare Inc, and Equinix Inc.

The Middle East Public Cloud Market generated revenue of around USD 3.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of over 20.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028 to reach around USD 10.71 million in 2028.

Cloud computing uses the internet to transmit cloud-based resources such as databases, storage, servers, software, networking, and analytics. Cloud providers are businesses that offer cloud computing services. Services offered over a public network are referred to as public cloud services. It is a set of virtual resources automatically provided and distributed among numerous clients using a self-service interface based on hardware owned and managed by a third-party company. It is a straightforward method for scaling workloads with fluctuating demand. The exponential increase in IT investment for cloud computing is fueling the expansion of the Middle East public cloud industry. They would require a platform to demonstrate their digital business capabilities as the next-generation industrial solutions will be cloud-based. Moreover, the emergence of edge computing, the internet of things (IoT), real-time analytics enabled by AI, 5G, and machine learning (ML) is predicted to boost the value of computing technology among enterprises. However, the increasing number of clouds cyberattack and security breach incidents limits the market growth.

The middle east public cloud market is bifurcated into Computing, Service, Organization Size, Industry, and Geography. Based on computing, the market is categorized into cloud billing, a cloud communication platform, cloud access security, high-performance computing, and cloud infrastructure. Based on the service, the market is divided into SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on the industry, the market is categorized into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, and others.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia dominated the middle east public cloud market and accounted for a major market revenue share. The government’s top objective is building cloud services as the nation’s digitization process moves further. As a result, Saudi Vision 2030 has encouraged foreign investment, especially in the technology sector. In addition, implementing a cloud-first policy has sped up digital transformation by promoting the adoption of cutting-edge tools like AI and those from the 4th Industrial Revolution, among others.

